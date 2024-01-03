Watch Now
Crash causes dump truck to overturn, spill sand and fuel on highway: FHP

Posted at 8:31 AM, Jan 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-03 08:40:36-05

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A crash involving an overturned dump truck is causing a major backup in traffic on I-275 South Wednesday morning.

Tampa Police said when the dump truck overturned, it spilled sand and diesel fuel onto the highway. Two of the southbound lanes of I-275, north of the Dale Mabry Highway exit, are closed at this time.

Police and the Florida Highway Patrol are currently at the scene.

Officials added that drivers should avoid the area, as traffic will be affected for several hours.

No information has been released on injuries at this time.

