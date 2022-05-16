Crab Devil promises to be weird, wild Tampa hangout when it opens later this year

TAMPA, Fla. — "Cooler than a museum! Smarter than a theme park! Weirder than a carnival!"

That's how owners are describing Crab Devil, a weird, wild one-of-a-kind destination opening later this year in Tampa's Ybor Heights neighborhood.

CEO Devon Brady gave us an early tour of the multimedia multipurpose space at 3800 N Nebraska Ave.

It will feature a ticketed art-installation funhouse called the Peninsularium, which Brady describes as "an Old Florida roadside attraction, a Cabinet of Curiosities collection of weirdness and immersive art."

But wait — there's more! There will also be an on-site brewhouse called Deviant Libations, a working art space, a gift shop and more.

Brady is a Hillsborough County firefighter who loves offbeat art and vintage Florida kitsch, and he's partnering with dozens of talented artists, makers, musicians, designers, thinkers nonprofits and more to bring the otherworldly Crab Devil to life.

The sprawling site will be an all-ages destination, something (weird) for everybody.

For more information on Crab Devil, click here.