Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Copa airliner bound for Tampa returns to Panama after a bomb threat

Panama COPA
Arnulfo Franco/AP
FILE - Copa airline planes sit parked on the tarmac of Tocumen international airport in Panama City, Sunday, March 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco, File)
Panama COPA
Posted at 4:01 PM, Oct 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-13 16:01:57-04

TAMPA, Fla. — Panama's civil aviation authority says a Copa airline flight bound for Tampa, Florida, returned to Panama City’s international airport following a bomb threat.

The Boeing 737-800 landed Friday at Tocumen International Airport at around 11 a.m. local time and moved to an isolated stretch of the tarmac, where 144 passengers were taken off the plane, Panama’s Civil Aeronautics Authority said on the social media platform X.

An anti-explosives team began inspecting the aircraft after it was evacuated.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.