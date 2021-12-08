Coast Guard searching up to 40 miles offshore for missing man

HUDSON, Fla. — The United States Coast Guard's St. Petersburg sector continued its search Wednesday for a missing man last seen on a barge near Hudson, Florida.

According to the Coast Guard, the Coast Guard, along with partner agencies in the area, have been searching for Kaleb Wardy since Tuesday evening. The man was last seen on a 30-foot dock barge near Hudson.

The Coast Guard said Station Sand Key and Air Station Clearwater are coordinating the search with the Pasco County Sheriff and Florida Fish and Wildlife. The search area is between Crystal River, Aniclote, and up to 40 miles offshore

If you have any information about the missing man, you're asked to call 727-824-7506.