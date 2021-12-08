Watch
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Coast Guard finds missing man in Hudson 40 miles offshore

items.[0].image.alt
U.S. Coast Guard
The Coast Guard is searching for a man last seen on a barge near Hudson, Florida
Man missing from barge 12/8/21
Posted at 1:21 PM, Dec 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-08 16:30:04-05

HUDSON, Fla. — The United States Coast Guard's St. Petersburg has found a missing man last seen on a barge near Hudson, Florida.

According to the Coast Guard, they found Kaleb Wardy in Hudson, Florida, between Crystal River and Anclote. It was about 40 miles offshore.

Ward was found safe around 2:40 p.m. with assistance from the local Army aircrew and USCG Clearwater H-60 aircrew in Chassahowitzka River.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Take the Red Kettle Challenge and Help Those in Need This Holiday Season