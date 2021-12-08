Coast Guard finds missing man in Hudson 40 miles offshore

HUDSON, Fla. — The United States Coast Guard's St. Petersburg has found a missing man last seen on a barge near Hudson, Florida.

According to the Coast Guard, they found Kaleb Wardy in Hudson, Florida, between Crystal River and Anclote. It was about 40 miles offshore.

UPDATE/FINAL Mr. Wardy was found safe w/ assistance from local Army aircrew and USCG Clearwater H-60 aircrew in Chassahowitzka River. He was transferred by @MyFWC. — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) December 8, 2021

Ward was found safe around 2:40 p.m. with assistance from the local Army aircrew and USCG Clearwater H-60 aircrew in Chassahowitzka River.