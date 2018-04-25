Close call for Westchase girl hit by car while riding bike to school

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — People living in Westpark Village in Westchase say they have complained for months — even years about dangerous drivers but nothing is being done.

Tina Hall see's plenty of bad behavior on Royce Drive. "A lot of speeding, a lot of stop sign running, a lot of texting,” said Hall.

That’s because she says people use the road to bypass traffic on Linebaugh Avenue.

On Friday, April 20, a mother saw her own daughter hit by a driver, as they rode their bikes to her school.

"She said, 'mommy I’ve never seen anything, I’ve never seen anything scarier in my life. This was the most scariest thing in my life,'” said Alama Dedich.

"My husband saw her underneath the car, underneath with her bike and he said he just froze when he saw that,” said Hall.

She and other neighbors have reached out to several different agencies over the years. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's office was called out for traffic detail a few times in 2016 and 2017. In June of 2015, a driver flipped her car after nearly ramming into Hall’s SUV.

"We put traffic cones out, stagger them, to do our own traffic calming. Sometimes we’ll stagger our own cars to do traffic coming because it’s that bad,” Hall said.

That was after neighbors reached out to Hillsborough County to ask for extra signs and a speed hump. She says there's a speed hump a couple streets away on Bridgeton drive that seems to work great.

She says the county did a traffic study but concluded there weren't enough people speeding. But, it was done during a holiday break when there weren't as many cars on the road which is why she hopes they'll come back out.

The county told ABC Action News they are aware of the situation and are continuing to look for solutions. They say in the meantime, you can report your concerns on its website.