Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

City of Tampa, Tampa Sports Authority hosts community meeting on upgrades coming to Rogers Golf Course

Rogers Golf Course WFTS REBECCA.png
WFTS
Rogers Golf Course WFTS REBECCA.png
Posted at 3:43 PM, Jul 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-12 15:50:14-04

TAMPA, Fla.  — Much-needed improvement projects are in the works at Rogers Golf Course.

The City of Tampa and Tampa Sports Authority are hosting a joint community meeting to discuss proposed projects surrounding the golf course.

Rogers Golf Course WFTS REBECCA.png

During the meeting, residents will hear about plans to build a Tampa Water Center adjacent to Rogers Golf Course. It will offer a water education program and water conservation training for community members of all ages. This new facility will cost $6 million.

Upgrades to Rogers Golf Course, including adding nine holes will also be discussed. The meeting is happening Tuesday from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Rogers Park Clubhouse.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

FREE, 24/7 local news and weather on your streaming device.