TAMPA, Fla. — Much-needed improvement projects are in the works at Rogers Golf Course.

The City of Tampa and Tampa Sports Authority are hosting a joint community meeting to discuss proposed projects surrounding the golf course.

During the meeting, residents will hear about plans to build a Tampa Water Center adjacent to Rogers Golf Course. It will offer a water education program and water conservation training for community members of all ages. This new facility will cost $6 million.

Upgrades to Rogers Golf Course, including adding nine holes will also be discussed. The meeting is happening Tuesday from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Rogers Park Clubhouse.