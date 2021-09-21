City of Tampa: 'Overwhelming majority' of city employees vote in favor of vaccine mandate

TAMPA, Fla. — The City of Tampa said in a press release on Tuesday that an "overwhelming majority" of city employees voted in favor of the vaccine mandate.

The city said members of three unions, which represent 80% of city employees, voted to ratify the mandate that Mayor Jane Castor announced last month.

The release said members of the Tampa Police Benevolent Association, Tampa Fire Fighters Local 754, and Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1464 voted by a 75% majority to formally approve the policy.

The new policy requires employees to be fully vaccinated by September 30 unless they can show that they have COVID-19 antibodies. Employees who prefer can opt for weekly COVID-19 tests and to wear a surgical grade mask at work.

"I could not be prouder of our City of Tampa team," Mayor Jane Castor said. "Our goal is simple: to protect our employees and our community, while maintaining the high level of service that our residents expect. In an effort to balance health and safety, we provided employees options that include weekly testing instead of vaccinations, and we worked in collaboration with our union leaders to get the facts out to all employees and dispel false rumors."

The city said union leaders supported the policy but it required a vote by rank and file employees.