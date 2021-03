TAMPA, Fla. — The City of Tampa will light up red on Wednesday night in honor of Red Cross Giving Day.

Old City Hall and downtown bridges will light up at sundown, "as a sign of gratitude and support for the American Red Cross and the lifesaving efforts of volunteers and donors," according to a press release.

President Franklin D. Roosevelt proclaimed March as Red Cross Month in 1943.

