City of Tampa fixes sidewalk gaps on Bay to Bay Blvd. near MacDill Avenue

TAMPA, Fla. — The City of Tampa is fixing sidewalk gaps on a busy stretch of road leading to Bayshore Boulevard.

The project is estimated to cost $156,800 and will eliminate the gaps in the sidewalk.

The city will add a sidewalk on Bay to Bay Blvd from South MacDill Avenue to Ysabella Avenue.

Kim DeGance, former president of the Palma Ceia Neighborhood Association, said she started a petition to add the sidewalk about seven years ago. She collected more than 100 signatures and gave them to city officials.

She is thrilled to see construction started to add more sidewalks.

"I was a big runner at that time and I had two small boys and I wanted to run to Bayshore because you have seven miles of interrupted sidewalk, but getting to Bayshore is extremely difficult," said Kim DeGance.

A spokesperson for the City of Tampa said the city's mobility department identifies and prioritizes sidewalk gaps through a data-driven process. The city considers several factors like safety, proximity to schools and transit, as well as connectivity to existing sidewalks.

DeGance believes the road will become safer with a continuous sidewalk.

"I am beyond thrilled and excited and I would say that for everybody in our neighborhood," said DeGance.

The city's annual budget for new sidewalks is about $870,000 each year. Based on the funding availability, the city is able to construct approximately one mile of new sidewalk per year. The City receives requests for 10 to 20 new miles of sidewalk connections annually.

This project should be completed by July 31, 2023.

"It's constantly being used by runners, bikers like bicyclists, moms pushing strollers, parents on bikes, kids on bikes, so it's a heavily trafficked area from a foot standpoint," said DeGance.