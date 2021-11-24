City leader calls for an end to violence following shooting in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police are investigating a shooting in east Tampa Tuesday night.

According to the Tampa Police Department (TPD), the shooting happened at the intersection of East 26th Avenue and North 22nd Street. One person was shot and police said that person is in stable condition.

Tampa police investigate shooting

"Who can imagine that? What do I do? Hope my child lives," said Tampa City Council Chairman Orlando Gudes.

TPD said they didn't have time to identify the victim, but they believe he's a young man under the age of 18.

"The urgency of the gunshot was to get him to the hospital as soon as possible," said Assistant TPD Spokesperson Sandra Bentil.

It's violence that's left Gudes begging the community for help to stop it.

"What do we do about it? That's the question. Myself and city representative Harden and other Black officials have been crying out. I have no solution. Someone's got to bring me a solution, we don't have the answer," he said.

The shooting happened near the Lee Davis Neighborhood Services Center, a place built to help people.

Gudes said he knows someone knows something and that now is the time to speak up.

"We can't be afraid, to tell the truth. We can't be afraid to give law enforcement tips to those who are carrying these guns who are the bad people. It's not just about locking Black people up! It's about people who are doing things that are wrong," he said.

It's a message Tampa police said they're hoping sinks in as they work to find whoever is responsible for doing this, just days before Thanksgiving.

"It's never a good time for something like to happen and again as things like this, unfortunate situations like this happen we just really ask the community to come together and to help move the investigation forward so that the right person or people involved can be brought to justice," said Bentil.

If you want to leave the Tampa Police Department a tip you can call dispatch at 813-231-6130.