'Christmas in July' event helps support St. Joseph's Children's Hospital

St. Joseph's Children's Hospital
Posted at 5:35 AM, Jul 29, 2022
St. Joseph's Children's Hospital is holding a donation drive on Friday, July 29, to help provide funding and toys for kids in the hospital.

The hospital is accepting drop-off toy donations from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 3001 W Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Tampa, FL 33614.

Donations outside those hours can be made online by clicking here.

Donations made during Christmas in July make it possible to provide young patients with the special attention and added comfort that is just as important to their healing as the world-class medical care they receive at St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital.

