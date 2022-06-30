Watch Now
Child in Riverview in critical condition after possible lightning strike

Ryan French
Posted at 5:42 PM, Jun 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-30 17:50:08-04

According to Hillsborugh Fire, a child was hospitalized after possible lightning strike in Williams Park boat ramp in Riverview Thursday afternoon.

The child was taken a trauma center and is in critical condition, per Hillsborough Fire.

According to the Lightning Safety Council, 11 people were struck by lightning in Florida alone in 2021. On average, 25 people are stuck by lightning in Florida every year.

