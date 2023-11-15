Celebrate Black Restaurant Week at Isaac's World Famous Burgers in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Isaac James is a chef who's proud of his kitchen, his secret spices, and his giant juicy burgers.

"People come from all over the world for our food," says the man behind the culinary paradise that is Isaac's World Famous Burgers, which is tucked away off Tampa's Columbus Drive.

He has a steady word-of-mouth business, but this man who trained under mentors in Miami and New Orleans needs more customers so he can keep living his dream.

That's why Black Restaurant Week in Tampa Bay is such a major deal.

Part of a national movement to promote Black-owned businesses, the event brings attention to talented chefs who truly deserve it.

"We have a lot of creative, passionate chefs in the Black community, but we don't have the exposure," says Isaac. "The exposure, for some reason, it's just not there. We have these unique dishes that people would really enjoy. They just need to know about us."

For a full list of Black Restaurant Week hotspots in the area, go here.

