Castor, O'Connor among officials meeting with President Biden Friday

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and Police Chief Mary O'Connor are among officials meeting with President Joe Biden Friday.

The president is expected to meet with mayors, police chiefs and local public officials to discuss how cities are using funds from the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package on policing and public safety programs.

City of Tampa spokesperson Lauren Rozyla confirmed the Tampa officials made their way to the Capitol Thursday afternoon.

According to the Associated Press, a White House official insisted on anonymity to provide details of the meeting. The 2021 relief package included $350 billion for state, local and tribal governments.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.