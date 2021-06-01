Carrollwood woman found dead at her home after being reported missing by friends

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office found the body of a woman on the property of her Tampa home on Monday. Her friends had reported her missing on Sunday.

Though deputies aren’t saying exactly what happened, they think this might have been a homicide. They’re still trying to determine what caused the victim's death and who may have been responsible.

ABC Action News spoke with friends and neighbors who knew the missing woman. They started getting concerned when she was missing appointments and not responding to texts and calls. Friends who reported her missing said they hadn't seen her since Monday, May 24.

The victim lived with her sister on Cypress Park Drive in Carrollwood. The victim's sister is currently being questioned by investigators.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office told ABC Action News that foul play is suspected based on interviews conducted with the sister.

“So, because of what was said, it led them to get the search warrant and conduct a thorough investigation at this house,” said Crystal Clark, chief communications officer with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

ABC Action News also spoke with the victim’s neighbor who says she grew up in the neighborhood with the victim and is shocked by the news.

“Just a super, super close family friend. She’s like family. I’ve known her my whole life,” said Cathy Wynkoop.

HSCO is specifically looking for residents who may have seen something or have surveillance cameras that can help with the investigation. If you have information, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at (813) 247-8200.

