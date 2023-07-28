Cancer survivor credits dance studio for helping to save his life

BRANDON, Fla. — Growing up in India, Raju Jain had dreams of being a famous dancer in America, literally following in his idol's footsteps.

“Michael Jackson, of course, the king of pop,” said Jain.

In 2019, Jain moved to Florida to pursue a career in hip-hop until a leukemia diagnosis changed everything.

“I don’t know what I will do, what will happen to me," Jain said. "I was all alone, I left my family. I don’t have anyone here in this country. Only friends are here."

While coming home from St. Joseph’s Hospital one day, he just happened to pass by Fred Astaire Studio in Brandon. So he decided to stop in.

“Whatever you want to do, just go for your passion," Jain said. "You never know what will happen next. Just enjoy your life."

For the next several months, Jain bounced back and forth between dance and chemotherapy.

“Doctors are like, ‘What are you doing? Because your reports are day by day getting better and better,’” he said.

Studio owners Kelle and David Chancellor were so impressed with Jain's dedication they made him an instructor.

“And I thought, this is the kind of person who should be sharing the joy of dance because we don’t know what people are going through when they walk through the door,” said Kelle.

“I just want to inspire people, you know. There is nothing impossible. Never give up in life,” said Jain.

Then came the news that the entire studio was anxiously awaiting: Jain's cancer was in remission.

He said the people at Fred Astaire helped him go that extra mile, or in his case, miles, to overcome cancer.

“I’m really grateful. I cannot describe it in words, but they gave me the biggest opportunity. That’s a big thing for me,” said Jain.