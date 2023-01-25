Busch Gardens Tampa Bay welcomes critically endangered Sumatran tiger to park

TAMPA, Fla. — Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announced a critically endangered Sumatran tiger arrived at the park on Tuesday.

The 9-year-old male Sumatran tiger, named Bandar, was transferred to Busch Gardens from Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium in Tacoma, Washington. Busch Gardens said Bandar is the first Sumatran tiger to join the more than 200 animal species at the park.

According to Busch Gardens, Sumatran tigers are a critically endangered species on the brink of extinction. There are less than 400 known Sumatran tigers in the wild.

“Watching Bandar settle into his new home is exciting and inspiring,” said Jenny Mendoza, Vice President- Zoological for Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. “We are very thrilled to provide him with a home for him to thrive, share his story with our guests, and have our zoological facilities serve as a building block for the prosperous future of all tigers.”

Busch Gardens Bandar, a Sumatran Tiger, is now at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Bandar will join Rukayah and Zahra, a Malayan and Bengal tiger, respectively, in their habitat in the Jungala area of the park.

