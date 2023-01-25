Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay welcomes critically endangered Sumatran tiger to park

Sumatran Tiger at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay
Busch Gardens
Bandar, a Sumatran Tiger, is now at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay
Sumatran Tiger at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay
Posted at 9:40 PM, Jan 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-24 21:40:31-05

TAMPA, Fla. — Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announced a critically endangered Sumatran tiger arrived at the park on Tuesday.

The 9-year-old male Sumatran tiger, named Bandar, was transferred to Busch Gardens from Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium in Tacoma, Washington. Busch Gardens said Bandar is the first Sumatran tiger to join the more than 200 animal species at the park.

According to Busch Gardens, Sumatran tigers are a critically endangered species on the brink of extinction. There are less than 400 known Sumatran tigers in the wild.

“Watching Bandar settle into his new home is exciting and inspiring,” said Jenny Mendoza, Vice President- Zoological for Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. “We are very thrilled to provide him with a home for him to thrive, share his story with our guests, and have our zoological facilities serve as a building block for the prosperous future of all tigers.”

Bandar the Sumatran tiger
Bandar, a Sumatran tiger, is now at Busch Gardens Tampa.
Sumatran Tiger at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay
Bandar, a Sumatran Tiger, is now at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Bandar will join Rukayah and Zahra, a Malayan and Bengal tiger, respectively, in their habitat in the Jungala area of the park.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Is the Next Bee Champion here in the Bay Area? Have Your School Sign up Today.