Brandon mother hosts water safety carnival and fundraiser in son's name

BRANDON, Fla. — A Brandon mother is turning the worst day of her life, into an inspiring change for others by hosting an event in her son's name.

Diane Edelglass is the full time caregiver to her four-year-old son Dante, who nearly drowned three years ago in the backyard pool during a family BBQ.

"It doesn’t matter who you blame, we had 30 people there and it still happened," she said.

Edelglass has spent the past three years working to help her son have the best quality of life as he suffers from brain damage from the accident. She's been able to get him advanced medical treatment, customized play swings, and special therapy just for him.

Dante can now be seen moving his hands and moving his head side to side — something Edelglass calls as major improvements.

The single mother of three is using her son's name to inspire water safety across the region by hosting a water safety event this weekend.

Edelglass will have a fundraiser family event with raffles, a silent auction, live characters and carnival rides at a church in Land O'Lakes.

Her hope is to turn the family friendly event into sharing important water safety tips for everyone.

"It doesn't take minutes, it only take seconds," she said.

The event will be held at Harvester Church at 2432 Collier Pkwy, 34639 on February 24 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.