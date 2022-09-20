Boricuas de Corazon, Inc helps in Puerto Rico recovery effort

BRANDON, Fla. — Days after Hurricane Fiona left destruction on the island of Puerto Rico, local organizations in the bay area continue their efforts to help.

Boricuas de Corazon, Inc is a non-profit created by Linda Perez Luna in 2018. Its headquarters are based out of Brandon and since its inception, the organization has helped bring aid to multiple countries and territories.

Luna is no stranger to the destruction a hurricane can bring to her home of Puerto Rico. Her mother remains on the island, and five years after Hurricane Maria, the memories remain fresh.

"My mom is okay. She is in a safe place. My family, I have some of them who are in Naranjito for Hurricane Maria. I have almost nine family members who died," Luna said.

Five years after Maria destroyed the island, Luna isn't looking back. Rather, she's putting her energy where it's needed the most in how she and volunteers with the organization can help post-Hurricane Fiona.

Boricuas de Corazon, Inc's headquarters are stacked to the brim with supplies, but Luna said what's really needed right now are medical supplies, over-the-counter medication, and any and all solar-powered devices.

The team already has eight members on the island. Within the next few days, the Brandon location will stock a container full of supplies and send it to their Puerto Rico branch in Arecibo.

Supplies like medical gowns, solar-powered lights and medications will be distributed to hospitals and locations in need.

Luna said past hurricanes like Hugo in the late 80s, Maria five years ago and most recently Fiona have brought destruction and lessons. Instead of harping on what was lost, Luna said she and others are looking at how they can improve their efforts in hopes of helping and saving lives.

For more information on how to help, visit their website.