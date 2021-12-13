Bikes for Christ needs new, used bikes to give the gift of freedom and transportation

DOVER, Fla. — Father Bryan O'Carroll leads the congregation at Holy Innocents' Episcopal Church in Valrico.

But this time of year, the minister is just as valuable as the master mechanic — yes, mechanic — at Bikes for Christ, a remarkable nonprofit that helps people in need with the gift of freedom and transportation.

"We wouldn't be able to do the job we do without Father Bryan's skilled hands," said Pat Simmons, the head of Bikes for Christ.

The nonprofit works with more than 60 different organizations over four counties, making sure men, women, boys and girls have free bikes.

Bikes for Christ is donation-based, relying on the community for new and used bikes.

For adults who don't have cars, owning a bike could be the difference between getting a job and putting food on the table.

The motto of Bikes for Christ? "Transportation on the road to salvation," said Pat.

To donate to Bikes for Christ, go here.