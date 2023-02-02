Largest documented triceratops skeleton ever discovered begins arriving at Glazer Children's Museum

TAMPA, Fla. — Big John, the largest documented triceratops skeleton ever discovered, began arriving at the Glazer Children's Museum in Tampa this week.

It's not the full thing just yet, but Big John's big head was unboxed by museum staff.

For its owners, this day has been a long time coming.

"This is actually the first time I've seen it. We bought Big John about two years ago, and this is really a day we've been waiting for unboxing like a Christmas present," said Sidd Pagidipati, chairman Ayon Capital.

Big John is the largest documented triceratops skeleton ever discovered.

Pagidipati and his wife Ami bought Big John for nearly $8 million.

Pagidipati was fascinated by dinosaurs from an early age and is allowing the Glazer Children’s Museum to put him on display as part of an interactive exhibit.

When completed, the exhibit will have tunnels with clear domes so kids and pop up right under Big John’s skeleton from underneath to get an even closer look.

It's expected to open at the glazer Memorial Day weekend.