Ben & Jerry's Pup Culture Tour coming to Tampa

Ben & Jerry's is bringing its Doggie Desserts Pup Culture Tour to Tampa this week.
The tour will be in town from July 20-24 and will stop at five locations. The event promises "a day of dog-friendly activities, plenty of Ben & Jerry’s Doggie Desserts, and treats for the humans, too."
Locations, dates and times:
- Pup’s Pub
- Wednesday, July 20
- 6pm - 8pm
- 2202 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33606
- Pinellas Ale Works x Humane Society Tampa Yappy Hour
- Thursday, July 21
- 6pm - 8pm
1962 1st Avenue S, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
- Dog Bar
- Friday, July 22
2300 Central Ave, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
- The Sunshine Market
- Saturday, July 23
- 10am - 2pm
- Midtown Commons, Tampa, FL 33607
- Carrollwood Village Park
- Sunday, July 24
- 9am - 11am; 4pm -8pm
- 4680 West Village Drive, Tampa, FL 3362