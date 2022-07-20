Ben & Jerry's Pup Culture Tour coming to Tampa

Ben & Jerry's is bringing its Doggie Desserts Pup Culture Tour to Tampa this week.

The tour will be in town from July 20-24 and will stop at five locations. The event promises "a day of dog-friendly activities, plenty of Ben & Jerry’s Doggie Desserts, and treats for the humans, too."

Locations, dates and times:



Pup’s Pub

Wednesday, July 20 6pm - 8pm 2202 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33606



Pinellas Ale Works x Humane Society Tampa Yappy Hour

Thursday, July 21 6pm - 8pm 1962 1st Avenue S, St. Petersburg, FL 33712



Dog Bar

Friday, July 22 2300 Central Ave, St. Petersburg, FL 33712



The Sunshine Market

Saturday, July 23 10am - 2pm Midtown Commons, Tampa, FL 33607

