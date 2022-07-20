Watch Now
Ben & Jerry's Pup Culture Tour coming to Tampa

Posted at 12:17 PM, Jul 20, 2022
Ben & Jerry's is bringing its Doggie Desserts Pup Culture Tour to Tampa this week.

The tour will be in town from July 20-24 and will stop at five locations. The event promises "a day of dog-friendly activities, plenty of Ben & Jerry’s Doggie Desserts, and treats for the humans, too."

Locations, dates and times:

  • Pup’s Pub
    • Wednesday, July 20
    • 6pm - 8pm
    • 2202 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33606
  • Pinellas Ale Works x Humane Society Tampa Yappy Hour
    • Thursday, July 21
    • 6pm - 8pm

    1962 1st Avenue S, St. Petersburg, FL 33712

  • Dog Bar
    • Friday, July 22

    2300 Central Ave, St. Petersburg, FL 33712

  • The Sunshine Market
    • Saturday, July 23
    • 10am - 2pm
    • Midtown Commons, Tampa, FL 33607
  • Carrollwood Village Park
    • Sunday, July 24
    • 9am - 11am; 4pm -8pm
    • 4680 West Village Drive, Tampa, FL 3362
