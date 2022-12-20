Bay area cold weather shelters prepare for chilly weekend

TAMPA, Fla. — Floridians in the Tampa Bay area are in for a chilly holiday weekend as temperatures are expected to drop into the 30's. As a result, a number of cold weather shelters are expected to open across the bay area.

Vicki Walker is the Minister of Missions at Hyde Park United Methodist Church in Tampa. She and her team said they are preparing to turn one of their worship centers into a cold-weather shelter. She's done this for years but said this year is different.

"This is unique. This is record cold temps over the Christmas holiday. I haven't experienced that," Walker said.

The concern is not having enough volunteers over the holiday weekend, as many may be out of town with loved ones. In addition, the already ailing housing crisis has put more people out of their homes.

"We anticipate Friday, Saturday, Sunday at this point. Christmas Eve, Christmas day when most people want to be home in their warm houses, you know, with their families, and I am going to be asking people come spend the night with us," Walker said.

Pinellas County is dealing with the same challenges. Monika Alesnik is with the Homeless Leadership Alliance of Pinellas County and said volunteers are needed more than ever.

"We are asking urgently for volunteers for donations of materials," Alesnik said.

Alesnik said they plan to open eight cold weather shelters that can hold about 250 people. As for volunteers, the only requirement is for people to be at least 18 years old.

"You are not expected to be there from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. We have people come in for an hour to check people in or to offer a mat and a pillow," Alesnik said.

Shelters in each county will open when they are deemed needed. For some, that means the temperature drops below 40 degrees. Masks will be required for some cold-weather shelters.

For more information on how to volunteer in Pinellas County, visit their website here. To learn about volunteer opportunities at Hyde Park United Methodist Church, visit its website here.