At least 3 injured in shooting at Tampa Pin Chasers

Police investigate a shooting at Pin Chasers on Armenia Ave. in Tampa.
Posted at 10:02 AM, Mar 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-07 10:02:29-05

At least three people were injured in a shooting at a Tampa bowling alley.

Officers responded to the Pin Chasers at 4847 N. Armenia Ave. just after 11 p.m. Sunday. As units arrived on the scene, police say a vehicle was seen leaving the area at a high rate of speed.

Officers caught up to the vehicle at the St. Joseph's Hospital emergency room where they discovered both people in the car had been shot. Police say a gun was found on one of the victims' person and another was found in the vehicle.

A third person was found inside the bowling alley with a gunshot wound and was also taken to the hospital.

Authorities say none of the gunshot injuries were life-threatening.

Police have not released any additional information at this time but say the investigation is ongoing.

