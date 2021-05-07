As mom fights cancer, son turns her secret recipe into booming business

VALRICO, Fla. — It’s a busy Mother’s Day weekend for Anthony Lewis, but holidays usually are, for the owner of Selina's Red Velvet Cake.

“Right now, we are completely booked. Orders are pouring in. They started probably like two to three weeks before Mother's Day even started,” said Lewis.

It started as a way to help pay for his mother’s medical bills, when she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018.

“I was not a baker at all. I could barely make noodles,” he joked.

Now, his mom’s secret recipe red velvet cake has turned into a booming business.

“I asked her to show me how to make this cake. She made this cake when we were younger and the cake was really popular,” Lewis said.

Selina’s cake is being sold in four Tampa Bay restaurants and the orders keep coming. Anthony said the icing on the proverbial cake is his mom is now two year's cancer free and helps with the business.

“I am so proud of him. I’m proud that he kept going, that he didn’t allow anything to stop him. That he knew what he wanted to do and he knew the cause behind hit,” said Selina King.

The single father has been able to quit his job and run Selina's full-time. Part of the proceeds from the business are donated to cancer research.

“The business being named after her, so as soon as she sees it all the time it makes her really, really emotional. So I love my mom to death,” Lewis said.

Selina’s has grown so much so, that Anthony is now looking to hire some help. If you’re interested in just trying these popular treats, you can order them through his website or social media.

