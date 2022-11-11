Army Vet receives much needed car thanks to Wheels of Success

TAMPA, Fla. — Over the past 20 years, Wheels of Success has given away 1,500 used cars to families in need across Tampa Bay. This week, the non-profit organization really wanted to shine a light on its Vehicles For Veterans program.

Starting up the 2008 Honda Accord was the sweetest sound that Army Veteran Brad Houston had heard in a long time. He said receiving this car was the best Veterans Day gift he could ask for.

Houston served in the military from 2008 to 2011. He was a hero in Iraq, but when he returned home to Tampa, he found himself struggling just to get by.

“Didn’t have a place to stay, trying to do school, living out of my car, and that’s when the car broke down, and it just made things so difficult,” Houston said.

After giving so much to his country, Brad needed help in return. Susan Jacobs and Wheels of Success answered the call.

“We realized that was an important group that we needed to look at after they were serving our country to be able to help them,” Jacobs said.

“Been a little while since I’ve had my own vehicle, so this is definitely a surprise. Definitely a long time coming, and very grateful,” Houston said. “This is a car to change your life, to get you further down the road where you need to be."

Brad has been able to secure a job and find a place to live on his own, but this car will be the final step to reaching his ultimate goal of furthering his education.

“I’ve been wanting to get back in school for a while now cause I got the GI Bill, I can go get any education I want, and if I choose to do that, this car will allow me to do that," he said. "This is something I won’t forget. This will be very memorable.”

For more information on Wheels of Success and how to donate your used car, click here.