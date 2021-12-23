Appointments now required for monoclonal antibody treatment at west Tampa site due to short supply

TAMPA, Fla. — Citing a limited supply across the nation, Hillsborough County officials said on Wednesday that appointments are now required to receive monoclonal antibody treatments at a west Tampa COVID-19 site.

The change went into effect on Wednesday. The West Tampa Community Resource Center is the only public COVID-19 site supported by Hillsborough County. The site, located at 2103 N. Rome Ave., Tampa, FL 33607, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

COVID-19 testing, vaccinations, Pfizer pediatric vaccines, booster shots, and antibody therapy treatment are free at the West Tampa Community Resource Center site. Proof of medical insurance is recommended and should be presented at the time of the visit.

People without medical insurance will still be tested, vaccinated, or receive antibody therapy treatment for free. Appointments are not required for testing or vaccinations.

Children ages 5-11 who are accompanied by their parent or legal guardian can receive the COVID-19 Pfizer pediatric vaccine at the site. The child must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to verbally confirm the child's age.

