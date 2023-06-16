Anti-gun violence group shares expectations for newly sworn-in police chief

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — When it comes to curbing gun violence in Tampa, Johnny Johnson says the fix will require the people and police to come together.

And with the city's new chief, Lee Bercaw, officially on the job—we checked in with Johnson and his anti-gun violence group: Rise Up for Peace.

Johnson tells us he hopes the new chief will continue prioritizing community safety forums and community policing.

"That way, it's not strangers its first name [basis]. Now it's a relationship; I know what's going on," he said.

But Johnson adds that this dynamic will only work with cooperation from the community itself.

"So, it's very important that we have and communicate with police that are in and out of our communities," he said.

Derek Graham volunteers with the group and is no stranger to the horror of gun violence.

WFTS

"My girlfriend lost her son her January 8th in a senseless act of gun violence, leaving his apartment going home to his kids," he said.

And he says he wants to see the police share more with grieving families as they work their cases

.

"Being more open with the police [and] with the affected families," he said.

Rise Up for Peace is holding an event on July 8th to re-dedicate several benches to victims of gun violence and collect school supplies ahead of a back-to-school giveback in August.

They say city leaders and the community are invited to come out.