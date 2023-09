TAMPA, Fla. — The American Victory Ship is sailing through Channelside with the "Undead In The Water" attraction once again.

But there are a limited number of dates and tickets available.

Guests will get the chance to walk through a 1945 World War II ship for one full day.

The event will only be for 14 nights leading up to Halloween.

The ship is located behind the Florida Aquarium.

Click here for more information.