AAA offers tips to avoid heat-related car troubles

TAMPA, FLA. — AAA said extreme heat leads to more calls from stranded drivers.

Mark Jenkins, a spokesperson for AAA, said the two most common calls this time of year are for flat tires and dead batteries.

"Get your battery tested and if necessary, replace it before it dies, make sure your tires are properly inflated, check your tire pressure once a month if you can, check all your fluids," said Mark Jenkins, AAA spokesperson.

AAA said driving on under-inflated tires reduces fuel economy and causes overheating, increasing the likelihood of a blowout. This problem becomes even more of a concern when road temperatures are extremely high.

“Extreme heat is a key contributor to the many calls AAA receives from stranded motorists this time of year,” said Scott VerBracken, Vice President of Automotive Services, AAA – The Auto Club Group.

AAA said most batteries last 3-5 years. Extreme weather may push a battery closer to its end. AAA recommends having a roadside rescue plan and an emergency kit in the car.

"That kit should include your spare tire jack, some jumper cables, cell phone charger maybe a couple bottles of water," said Jenkins.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), the federal agency that handles workplace violations including heat-related incidents, encourages people to know the symptoms of heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

Symptoms of heat stroke include: confusion, slurred speech, loss of consciousness, very high body temperature and seizures.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion include headache, heavy sweating, nausea or vomiting, weakness, thirds, dizziness, and elevated body temperature.

"Provide water, rest and shade, make sure their workers are taking frequent breaks, create a plan for first aid should a worker require assistance," said Sarah Carle, Area Director, Orlando OSHA Office.

OSHA’s encourages workers to drink water every 15 minutes and take frequent rest breaks in the shade to cool down. OSHA encourages employers to have an emergency plan ready to respond when a worker shows signs of heat-related illness, train workers on the hazards of heat exposure, and how to prevent illness.