Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

A multi-car crash shutdown I-75 SB for hours at the Gibsonton exit

Police
(Source: Pixabay)
(Source: Pixabay)
Police
Posted at 4:02 PM, Oct 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-08 16:09:07-04

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A collision involving several vehicles occurred at about 5:15 a.m. on southbound I-75 close to the Alafia River Bridge near the Gibsonton exit.

The collision blocked both the right and left lanes of the highway.

Although it had flipped into the median, a 5th-wheel RV camper was still protruding into the left lane.

FHP troopers arrived on the site at 5:37 a.m.

I-75 was stopped in both directions while EMS personnel attended to multiple patients.

The two center lanes on the south bond were open for traffic around 6:30 am.

At 6:35 a.m., a vehicle moved into the path of a trooper rotator truck as it was responding with emergency lights engaged on the shoulder of the US 301 ramp to southbound I-75, according to FHP.

When the left lane could be cleared by the troopers at 7:30 a.m., a third lane was then made available for southbound traffic.

All southbound lanes were reopened around 7:45 a.m. The overturned RV is currently being cleaned up by troopers in the median area.

There were many people sent to hospitals, but no one was charged with a crime.

After a two-car collision that caused other cars to crash into it and come to rest in the right lane southbound, the RV camper swerved to avoid it, hit a car that had stopped on the shoulder, and toppled in the median, according to FHP.

6 vehicles in total, together with the RV trailer, were involved.

The condition of the people involved is unknown.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Donate Locally to Help Your Friends and Neighbors in Florida Communities Affected by Hurricane Ian.