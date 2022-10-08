A multi-car crash shutdown I-75 SB for hours at the Gibsonton exit

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A collision involving several vehicles occurred at about 5:15 a.m. on southbound I-75 close to the Alafia River Bridge near the Gibsonton exit.

The collision blocked both the right and left lanes of the highway.

Although it had flipped into the median, a 5th-wheel RV camper was still protruding into the left lane.

FHP troopers arrived on the site at 5:37 a.m.

I-75 was stopped in both directions while EMS personnel attended to multiple patients.

The two center lanes on the south bond were open for traffic around 6:30 am.

At 6:35 a.m., a vehicle moved into the path of a trooper rotator truck as it was responding with emergency lights engaged on the shoulder of the US 301 ramp to southbound I-75, according to FHP.

When the left lane could be cleared by the troopers at 7:30 a.m., a third lane was then made available for southbound traffic.

All southbound lanes were reopened around 7:45 a.m. The overturned RV is currently being cleaned up by troopers in the median area.

There were many people sent to hospitals, but no one was charged with a crime.

After a two-car collision that caused other cars to crash into it and come to rest in the right lane southbound, the RV camper swerved to avoid it, hit a car that had stopped on the shoulder, and toppled in the median, according to FHP.

6 vehicles in total, together with the RV trailer, were involved.

The condition of the people involved is unknown.