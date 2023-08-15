Watch Now
80-year-old man with dementia rescued from marsh by deputies

Posted at 11:23 AM, Aug 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-15 11:25:10-04

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — An 80-year-old man with dementia was rescued early Tuesday morning by deputies after he left a senior living facility.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said around 3:03 a.m., they received a call from Angel Senior Living that the man had left the facility and hadn't come back yet.

Deputies met with staff at the facility while an aviation unit located the man lying down in a marshy area.

HCSO said around 3:27 a.m., the deputies made contact with the man and got him to safety.

Watch the full video of the rescue here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

