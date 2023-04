HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A 78-year-old Wesley Chapel man died Saturday morning after crashing into a barrier wall on I-75.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the man was riding a motorcycle when he lost control and collided with a barrier wall along the outside shoulder of the highway north of Fletcher Avenue.

The motorcyclist died on the scene due to his injuries.

FHP says it is not known why he lost control of his vehicle.