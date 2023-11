HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — There were 4,500 people who showed up to run the 9th annual Turkey Gobble in downtown Tampa this Thanksgiving.

People were dressed in turkey hats, matching t-shirts and costumes as they hit the pavement for the race.

There was a one-mile and 5K run that kicked off at 7 a.m.

The proceeds from this event go to support Livestrong at the YMCA for cancer patients and survivors. The race was presented by AdventHealth.

