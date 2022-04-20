29 guinea pigs found dead behind Hillsborough County Walmart; animal control investigating

TAMPA, Fla. — The Humane Society of Tampa Bay found 29 dead guinea pigs behind a Walmart on Dale Mabry on Wednesday.

The Humane Society said it was able to capture and rescue 15 additional guinea pigs from the area, but one died in transport.

WFTS The Humane Society said it was able to capture and rescue 14 guinea pigs that will be available for adoption after they're medically evaluated.

Hillsborough County Animal Control said it's investigating the incident. Someone who found the guinea pigs called the Humane Society, which reported it to animal control.

The Humane Society said the guinea pigs range in age from days old to years old. It's offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

The rescued guinea pigs are being evaluated and will be available for adoption in the coming days, the Humane Society said.