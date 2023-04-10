29 arrested for DUI in Hillsborough County over Easter weekend

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said 29 people were arrested for DUIs over the Easter weekend as part of a DUI Enforcement Squad operation.

HCSO said the arrests took place between April 7 - 9. Of those arrested, authorities said one man blew nearly three times the legal limit on two different tests after he drove the wrong way on I-275.

Several of the people arrested were repeat offenders, HCSO said and were charged with felony DUI.

"Driving under the influence doesn't just put your life in danger, but it is also a blatant disregard for the safety of everyone on the road," said Sheriff Chronister. "I commend our DUI enforcement squad for their tireless work, and we will continue to crack down on every individual that chooses to make this detrimental decision."

HCSO said there were 244 traffic stops, three citations and 241 warnings over the weekend in addition to the 29 arrests.