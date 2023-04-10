Watch Now
29 arrested for DUI in Hillsborough County over Easter weekend

According to Mothers Against Drunk Driving, there are more than 240 current forms of vehicle technology - like lane assist or driver monitoring - which could be used to combat drunk driving by, in some cases, reprogramming that tech to safely pull an impaired driver over.
Posted at 1:28 PM, Apr 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-10 13:28:44-04

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said 29 people were arrested for DUIs over the Easter weekend as part of a DUI Enforcement Squad operation.

HCSO said the arrests took place between April 7 - 9. Of those arrested, authorities said one man blew nearly three times the legal limit on two different tests after he drove the wrong way on I-275.

Several of the people arrested were repeat offenders, HCSO said and were charged with felony DUI.

"Driving under the influence doesn't just put your life in danger, but it is also a blatant disregard for the safety of everyone on the road," said Sheriff Chronister. "I commend our DUI enforcement squad for their tireless work, and we will continue to crack down on every individual that chooses to make this detrimental decision."

HCSO said there were 244 traffic stops, three citations and 241 warnings over the weekend in addition to the 29 arrests.

