Suspect arrested after 20-year-old dies in shooting, police say

TAMPA, Fla. — A suspect has been arrested after one person was left dead in an isolated shooting early Sunday morning, Tampa Police Department (TPD) said.

TPD said that the suspect, Jatony Tykeese Torres, 21, has been arrested for the alleged shooting of a 20-year-old man after a physical altercation broke out between several people around 2:50 a.m. on North 16th Street. The situation escalated when the suspect allegedly shot the victim in the upper body.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and passed away from his injuries.

Officers heard the gunshots while they were clearing the crowds leaving bars and nightclubs. They immediately began chasing after the suspect and caught him at the intersection of North 16th Street and East 4th Avenue. A gun was also recovered.

Police have upgraded the suspect's charges to first-degree premeditated murder. The felony charge for carrying a concealed firearm remains. Detectives are working to identify a second man who was allegedly armed or fired a weapon during the altercation.

Anyone with more information should call the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130.