20-year-old hospitalized after getting punched asking for photo with rapper in Ybor City

YBOR CITY, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects who punched a man outside a club in Ybor City.

According to TPD, the incident happened around 1:20 a.m. on Monday following a concert at Club Skye.

Connor Villa and George Obregon, Jr. attended the concert by rapper Nardo Wick on Sunday night.

Villa said he went outside with Obregon following the performance. Tampa Police said the victim attempted to approach the performer for a photo when individuals who appeared to be affiliated with the performer punched the victim.

"He just walked over, and out of nowhere, he hit him, and I just froze, and it was just surreal to see," said Villa. "He hit his head on the side of the wall when he got hit to the side, and when he hit the ground, he hit his head again."

Officers are looking to identify two suspects involved in the incident. Police released images from cell phone video which captured the attack.

Tampa Police Department

Tampa Police Department

George's mother, Michelle Obregon, said her son, George, has a concussion and remains hospitalized.

"I saw the video last night for the first time, and the video is going to be in my head for the rest of my life," said Michelle. "I think every mother that watched that video can just zone in or feel my pain."

Villa does not understand why someone would turn to violence.

"He just wanted a photo and if you look at the video, I'm probably 10-15 feet behind him. I was actually going to take a photo with Nardo too if I was given the opportunity," said Villa.

Wick released a statement on Instagram about the incident. It reads in part, "I don't condone what happened to my fan George after my show in any type of way. I expressed to him and his mama how sorry and concerned I was that it happened to him multiple times before anything was even posted or on the internet."

Wick also said he loves and appreciates his fans and does not condone this type of behavior.

Anyone with any information that could assist is asked to contact Tampa Police at 813-231-6130 or submit an anonymous tip by contacting Crime Stoppers at 800-873-TIPS (8477) or via TIP411.