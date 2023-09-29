2 teens arrested in sexual battery case during a party

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) arrested two people for their involvement in a sexual battery case of a teenage girl on Sept. 23.

According to authorities, a group of teenagers were gathered for a party in Plant City and were also underage drinking.

HCSO said a teenage girl became intoxicated to the point of losing consciousness, and it was during this time that a 17-year-old allegedly raped the unconscious victim.

The act was filmed and spread through social media shortly after by Ethan Eures, 18, police said.

The victim became aware of the sexual battery through the video that Eures captured on the following day, Sept. 24.

Officials said the victim contacted authorities, and the teenagers confessed to their actions.

The 17-year-old was arrested on Sept. 28, and Eures turned himself in at Orient Road Jail on Sept. 29, 2023.

The 17-year-old was charged with sexual battery by a person younger than 18 upon victim 12 or older. Eures was charged with promotion of sexual performance by a child and unlawful use of two way communications device.