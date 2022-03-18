2 people hospitalized after carbon monoxide leak at Tampa apartment complex

TAMPA, Fla. — Two people overcome by carbon monoxide fumes were hospitalized after a pair of generators were found running at an apartment complex on Friday morning.

Just before 11 a.m., Tampa Fire Rescue responded to the Oaks at Riverview, located in Seminole Heights, after they received a call about a man in his 50s being found unconscious and unresponsive inside his second-floor apartment.

While treating and removing the man from his apartment, per Tampa Fire Rescue, "responders encountered a heavy odor of exhaust in the immediate area," which prompted a "hazmat response."

As crews searched for other possible patients, they found a generator running inside a retail unit on the first floor of the apartment building. A second generator, per Tampa Fire Rescue, was found running on the balcony of an apartment on the third floor.

After arriving on the scene, hazmat crews metered the apartment building and found high levels of carbon monoxide. A total of 12 apartment units were impacted by the carbon monoxide leak.

After evacuations, crews ventilated the apartment building until there were no carbon monoxide readings.

According to Tampa Fire Rescue, two people were transported to a local hospital. One person is in "critical condition" and the other in "stable condition." They said three other people were evaluated for carbon monoxide symptoms but refused medical treatment.

Captain Henry Williams told ABC Action News that there was a small fire at the apartment complex on Thursday night, which made the sprinklers go off and caused water damage. Due to the damage, the power was cut off to the building and a contractor came and placed the two generators.

At this time, it is unknown if the contractor will face any charges. Capt Williams said that decision would be up to the fire marshall and Tampa Police.