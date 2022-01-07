Watch
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

2 killed in Lithia head-on crash, another injured

items.[0].image.alt
WFTS
Lithia fatal.png
Posted at 8:23 AM, Jan 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-07 08:36:54-05

LITHIA, Fla. — Drivers in Hillsborough County are being asked to avoid County Road 39 in Lithia as the sheriff's office investigates a deadly head-on crash.

According to HCSO, Northbound CR-39 is being redirected and Southbound CR-39 is shut down and being diverted at Thompson Road.

Authorities say two people were killed in the crash and another was taken to a local hospital.

No other information has been released at this time.

Story developing, refresh for updates. Stay with ABC Action News for the latest.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Take the Red Kettle Challenge and Help Those in Need This Holiday Season