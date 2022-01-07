2 killed in Lithia head-on crash, another injured

LITHIA, Fla. — Drivers in Hillsborough County are being asked to avoid County Road 39 in Lithia as the sheriff's office investigates a deadly head-on crash.

According to HCSO, Northbound CR-39 is being redirected and Southbound CR-39 is shut down and being diverted at Thompson Road.

Authorities say two people were killed in the crash and another was taken to a local hospital.

No other information has been released at this time.

