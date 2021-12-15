2 killed in crash on I-4; troopers suspect impairment

TAMPA, Fla. — The eastbound lanes of I-4 have reopened after they were closed for several hours Wednesday morning as the Florida Highway Patrol investigated a double fatal crash.

According to FHP, a 34-year-old man from Winter Haven driving an Audi R8 at a high rate of speed crashed into a Toyota Camry. It happened at 1:42 a.m.

Troopers suspect that the Audi driver was impaired.

The Audi was in the outside lane of I-4, approaching 50th Street, and the Camry was in the center lane. The Audi driver shifted to the center lane as he overtook the Camry and crashed into the back of it, according to FHP.

The impact caused the Camry to rotate and catch fire before it came to a final rest along the outside shoulder of the interstate. According to FHP, the driver and passenger in the Camry both died. Troopers are still working to identify the two victims.

After the crash, the Audi traveled to the inside shoulder, hit the guardrail and went back across the highway where it came to a final rest.

Troopers say there were three people in the Audi, the 34-year-old male driver, a 35-year-old female passenger and another female passenger who has not yet been identified. All three are in the hospital with serious injuries.

