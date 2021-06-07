2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Riverview, sheriff says

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of two men in Riverview. The sheriff's office said it appears to be a murder-suicide.

The sheriff's office said on Monday, June 7 around 7:30 a.m., deputies were called to the 6000 block of Cypressdale Drive after a caller said his friend FaceTimed him and said he killed a man described as a partner.

Deputies attempted to make contact with the suspect, 30-year-old Keith Jackson, but he refused to leave his home.

HCSO's SWAT team was activated and a crisis negotiator tried to de-escalate the situation.

At 12:56 p.m., a fire was seen from the back of the home. Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded and two men were found dead inside the apartment.

"We are saddened by the violence displayed today by the suspect, and the loss of life," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Our team made every attempt to get the suspect to surrender peacefully. Despite the outcome, we witnessed a phenomenal display of patience and professionalism from the men and women of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office who worked this incident for several hours, as well as the Hillsborough County firefighters who extinguished the fire as rapidly as possible to prevent any danger or risk to the public."

Detectives are still processing the scene at this time.

YOU CAN VIEW THE FULL PRESS CONFERENCE BELOW: