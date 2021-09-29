19-year-old killed in shooting at Tampa apartment complex

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place late Tuesday night at a local apartment complex.

According to police, they found a 19-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the River Oaks Apartments.

Police said they were called to the scene just after 11 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police said the shooting does not appear to be random. There is not a suspect in custody at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS.