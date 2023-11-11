Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

17-year-old dies in drive-by shooting in Tampa

Police lights generic.png
WFTS
Police lights generic.png
Posted at 6:07 PM, Nov 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-11 18:07:20-05

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) is investigating a drive-by shooting that killed a 17-year-old on Saturday afternoon.

At approximately 3:25 p.m., TPD officers responded to the 3700 block of East Emma Street in reference to a person being shot.

Units arrived on scene and located a 17-year-old Black boy who sustained a gunshot wound to the head.

Tampa Fire Rescue responded to the scene, and the teen was transported to a local hospital, where he later died due to his injuries.

Anyone with information that could assist detectives with their investigation is asked to call TPD at 813-231-6130 or submit an anonymous tip by contacting Crime Stoppers at 800-873TIPS (8477) or via TIP411.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.