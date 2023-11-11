17-year-old dies in drive-by shooting in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) is investigating a drive-by shooting that killed a 17-year-old on Saturday afternoon.

At approximately 3:25 p.m., TPD officers responded to the 3700 block of East Emma Street in reference to a person being shot.

Units arrived on scene and located a 17-year-old Black boy who sustained a gunshot wound to the head.

Tampa Fire Rescue responded to the scene, and the teen was transported to a local hospital, where he later died due to his injuries.

Anyone with information that could assist detectives with their investigation is asked to call TPD at 813-231-6130 or submit an anonymous tip by contacting Crime Stoppers at 800-873TIPS (8477) or via TIP411.