11-year-old who battled brain cancer donates hundreds of toys to children at local hospital

TAMPA, Fla. — An 11-year-old who battled brain cancer has hundreds of toys to donate to children spending Christmas in the hospital.

Aubriana Spiering arrived at St. Joseph's Children's Hospital on Monday. A handful of businesses and non-profit organizations showed up with trailers full of toys.

"I want to say thank you to all the people who brought toys today and took time to come out because every toy makes a big impact," said Aubriana.

Aubriana created a non-profit organization called "Aubriana's Toybox" as a way to spread joy to children in the hospital.

Pamela Rockerman, Aubriana's mother, said her daughter was diagnosed with brain cancer four years ago. She spent two years fighting and went through chemotherapy and radiation at St. Joseph's Children's Hospital in Tampa.

"After Christmas, for days, I was opening presents, and that was the only thing fun for me, so yeah, that’s what I enjoyed the most, and I want to share that with everyone else," said Aubriana.

Several businesses and non-profit organizations donated toys, including Angling for Relief, Flats Mafia, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, and Keys to Kindness.

"We wanted to support her mission, especially when it’s a child who goes through such trauma and turns it into helping other people. That’s a true act of kindness, so we definitely want to support that," said Sharri Cagle with Keys to Kindness.

Aubriana wants to spread cheer and joy to children spending the holidays in the hospital.

"Aubriana was diagnosed with brain cancer four years ago. She spent two years fighting. She did radiation, chemotherapy, and lots of physical therapy to regain her left-side weakness. She learned how to walk, talk, and all sorts of things all over again, and right now, we are currently cancer-free," said Rockerman.

Aubriana said she plans to collect toys each year and hopes to donate even more toys next year.

Kate Sawa with St. Joseph's Hospitals Foundation said all the toys will go to the hospital's holiday shop. Families may stop by on Thursday to pick out toys.

"They come in on Thursday, and then they’ll have a volunteer or someone on staff kind of walk them through the shop, and they get to stop at different sections for different age ranges and pick books or puzzles or bikes or dolls," said Sawa. "Today's gifts are really inspired by Aubriana, and so as our children go on and be so courageous as they fight illness, they inspire and galvanize people in the community to just love on the rest of our patients here, and we’re just so grateful."