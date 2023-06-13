101-year-old Tampa grandma crowned the oldest female competitive powerlifter remembered for community service

TAMPA, Fla. — It was in August 2021 that ABC Action News introduced you to a 100-year-old weight lifting grandma from Tampa. Edith Murway-Traina passed away in March, but not before entering the Guinness Book of World Records as the world’s oldest competitive weight lifter.

However, well before she began lifting weights, Murway-Traina was lifting up hope through her 40 years of volunteer work with Hillsborough County.

The first thing you see when you walk into the Jacksons Springs Community Center is a dance studio named after Murway-Traina.

“Edith made us stars, we were, I wouldn’t say couch potatoes, but we were desk potatoes,” said Midge Machado.

Murway-Traina went on to book her Senior Stars at performances across Tampa Bay, from Tropicana Field to assisted living facilities.

“My first impression was this was the most patient person I have ever met in my life, I have two left feet and she didn’t care,” said Carmen Gutwirth.

Murway-Traina’s senior line dancing class was just the beginning. For the past four decades she worked tirelessly for programs and activities for all ages, including a weight room, skate park and annual pre-school graduation.

“You only get one or two that are really treasures that you never ever want to forget, that you keep inside your heart, and I’m going to cry but Edith was a treasure,” said Machado.

Murway-Traina was always looking for the next big challenge and she proved that at age 100.

Robert Boyd

“If you don’t try it you’ll never know if you can do it,” said Murway-Traina during an interview with ABC Action News in 2021.

A few months later she would enter the Guinness Book of World Records.

“It was kind of surreal actually, the whole crowd came around to watch her compete, to watch her lift,” said coach Bill Beekley.

Edith passed away in March at the age of 101. Her friends and family are working on a petition to have the Jacksons Springs Community Center renamed in her honor.

“Because she really did so much to open the doors and enrich the lives of so many people and we just don’t want her to be forgotten,” said Machado.

“What I really hope is that the facility is named after her and people ask why,” said Beekley.

For more information on the petition go to change.org and search for Edith Murway-Traina.

The goal for the family is that the name change can take place August 6 during a celebration of Murway-Traina's life at the community center.