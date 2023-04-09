Watch Now
100-year-old Buffalo Soldier receives honor from City of Tampa

Posted at 11:13 AM, Apr 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-09 11:24:44-04

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Behind every photo, article, and plaque, Roy Caldwood has countless vivid memories.

"I should tell you about how I was responsible for over 50 Germans peacefully surrendering to the platoon I was with. Do you want to hear that story?" he says, sitting on his back porch.

The 100-year-old World War II veteran served as a Buffalo Soldier in the 92nd Infantry. The Buffalo Soldiers were all black military units during segregation.

Caldwood accomplished more than that. One could never imagine during his time in the war. Like when two nuns stopped him and a friend from taking them to a school full of children, he was overjoyed to meet them.

"The nun said to us now you see what you've done. These children are happy because they can go back home. True story," he said.

Unfortunately, Caldwood didn't receive a hero's welcome back home.

"It was just like you left. Nothing changed, nothing changed, nothing changed. It was just as bad as when I left. I said here it is in Italy; many Italians told me don't go home, don't go home. You're one of us here," he recalled.

Now all those years later, his contribution to this country is gaining recognition.

On April 5, the City of Tampa proclaimed 'Roy J. Caldwood Day.'

"Every time I thought it couldn't be any better, it got better. The crowning point is when they told me they're giving me a day on their calendar. That floored me," he said.

The untold stories of a black WWII veteran are finally coming to light and getting the recognition it deserves.

Following Tampa's proclamation, New York City, his home state, also reached out to award him.

That ceremony is slated for November 10, 2023.

