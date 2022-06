TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police said one person received non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting Tuesday morning at Borrell Park.

Officers were called to the park at 9:34 a.m. in reference to the shooting and found a man with a gunshot wound.

Police said the suspect ran away from the park and then jumped into a four-door light-colored Sedan which drove south on Nebraska Avenue.

Tampa Police A shooting suspect was seen jumping into this four-door light-colored Sedan on Tuesday, June 14.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.